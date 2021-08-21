Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of The Boston Beer worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 43.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,461,775 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock opened at $588.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $846.66. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.