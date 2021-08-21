Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Unum Group worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.43 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

