Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.70 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

