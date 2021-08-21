Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.43 Million Stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.56% of First Choice Bancorp worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCBP. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.