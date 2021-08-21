Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 415,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

