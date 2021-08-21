Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,232 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of DXC Technology worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

