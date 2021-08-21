Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $202.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.