Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 136,993 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

