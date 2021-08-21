Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 41,233 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Donaldson worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

