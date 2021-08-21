Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,460 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.99 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

