Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 68,678 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,678 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 101,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

