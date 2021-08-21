Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Chemed worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $466.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.74.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

