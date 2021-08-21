Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

