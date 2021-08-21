Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

