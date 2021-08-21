Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289,445 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Proofpoint worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.17.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.