Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,361 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of AptarGroup worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

