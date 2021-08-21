Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,798 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

