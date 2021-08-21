Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,624 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $210.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

