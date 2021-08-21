Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 38,308 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

