Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,235 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

EWBC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

