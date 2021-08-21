Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,813 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,812 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

SPLK stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.07. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

