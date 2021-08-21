Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,975 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $11,652,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,425.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.