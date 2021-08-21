Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 678 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Alleghany worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $692.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

