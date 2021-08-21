Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,062 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of MasTec worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

