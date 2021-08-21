Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,724 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

WH opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

