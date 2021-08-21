Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,422 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of NiSource worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.