Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 754.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.