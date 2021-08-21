Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.