Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

