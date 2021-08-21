Allworth Financial LP Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.