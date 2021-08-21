Allworth Financial LP Has $32.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

