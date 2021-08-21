Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

