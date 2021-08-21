Allworth Financial LP Purchases 41,823 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,607.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

