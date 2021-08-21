Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.01% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $351,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 160,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.