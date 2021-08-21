Allworth Financial LP Sells 14,480 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

