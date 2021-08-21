Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,855 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOT opened at $240.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $244.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

