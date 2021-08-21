Allworth Financial LP Sells 688 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.01.

