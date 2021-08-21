Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.03 $58.12 million $2.37 10.89 iSun $21.05 million 3.04 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -35.25

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.84%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.88% 7.71% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

