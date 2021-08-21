Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,047.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $12,047.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.69 or 1.00091186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00933652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.24 or 0.06674636 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.