Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

