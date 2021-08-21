AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

