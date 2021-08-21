AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 3,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

