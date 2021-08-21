Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

