Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.72

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.72 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 57.01 ($0.74). Altus Strategies shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 231,113 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.72.

In related news, insider Steven Poulton bought 112,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

