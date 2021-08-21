Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

