Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

