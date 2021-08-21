American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

AXP stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

