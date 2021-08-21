American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. 2,207,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

