American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,136,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

