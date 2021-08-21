American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.57% of American Superconductor worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

